Officials Meet Over Name Change

This week representatives of the four University of Missouri campuses will meet in an effort to change Mizzou's name. Some university officials believe dropping Columbia from University of Missouri-Columbia will help end confusion between MU and Missouri State University in Springfield. Representative faculty from the other three schools in the MU system worry the name change would downgrade the Kansas City, Rolla, and St. Louis campuses. The meeting will take place in Lake of the Ozarks tomorrow.