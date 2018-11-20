Officials Open New Missouri Railroad Bridge

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A newly opened railroad bridge east of Missouri's capital city is clearing the last major bottleneck for trains traveling between St. Louis and Jefferson City.



Officials expect the 1,200-foot-long Osage River rail bridge to improve on-time performance for Amtrak passenger trains and Union Pacific freight trains. The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that there are about 60 freight trains and four passenger trains crossing the stretch in Osage City each day between Kansas City and St. Louis.

Building the bridge cost $28 million. Most of that money came from grants through the federal stimulus package, with about $6 million coming from Union Pacific.