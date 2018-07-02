Officials Plan for Emergencies

They believe preparation is a key factor in public health emergencies. About 80 public health employees met at the Callaway County Health Department to learn how to deal with disease outbreaks.

Emergency plans focused on delegating work and responsibilities during an outbreak of flu or food-borne illness.

"The different functions that would be going on within the county and multi-county areas, as far as how we would do investigations on how to keep the public informed of what they need to know, and when they need to know it, what they should do and to keep things running as smoothly as possible for the public to stay safe and healthy," said Heather Baer of the Columbia-Boone County Health Department.

The goal of the exercise was to identify strong and weak points in public health emergency plans. Local professionals will use lessons from the exercise to continue planning efforts in their home counties.