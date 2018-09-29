Officials Prepare for Firefighting in SE Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is directing state officials to prepare to support firefighting efforts in the Mark Twain National Forest in southeastern Missouri.

Nixon on Friday activated the State Emergency Operations Center and ordered the Missouri National Guard to prepare any resources it would need. The state Division of Fire Safety is helping to coordinate.

The governor's office says about 550 acres of the national forest in Iron County have burned and that 2,000 additional acres are at risk. The U.S. Forest Service has been fighting the fire on federal land. Extra people and equipment are being sent to protect homes and structures near Bixby.