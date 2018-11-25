Officials prepared for possible severe weather at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH – People going to Lake of the Ozarks this Memorial Day Weekend may encounter severe weather, dampening the first weekend of peak boating season.

Thunderstorms are expected to roll in Saturday afternoon and continue into the evening.

Missouri State Highway's Water Patrol is working with local police and fire departments to ensure all tourists stay safe during the holiday weekend, and not just when it comes to possible severe weather.

"When there's an alert or warning, you know, do take it serious and just be prepared and don't think it won't happen because that's usually what happens, when you don't think it will, it will," Osage Beach Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Scott Stafford said.

MSHP Sergeant Scott White said people should stay alert to weather patterns and seek shelter if they see lightning in the area.

"One thing about Memorial Day Weekend, it's nothing new to Lake of the Ozarks. The sheriff's departments down there, the fire departments, the local police departments and the patrol are fully aware of the people that come down to Lake of the Ozarks for Memorial Day Weekend," White said

He also said MSHP will have 16 troopers patrolling the water throughout the weekend.

Stafford also said people should also remember not to drink and boat.

In 2016, MSHP troopers arrested 21 people for boating while intoxicated Memorial Day Weekend.