Officials probe cause of Kansas City apartment building fire

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Fire investigators in Kansas City, Missouri, are trying to pinpoint what sparked a three-alarm blaze that damaged an apartment building, destroying four of the units.

Fire Chief Paul Berardi said no injuries resulted from the blaze reported about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on the city's south side.

The Kansas City Star reports that about 16 people were displaced by the fire, and media outlets say about 20 apartment units were impacted by the fire.

Berardi said the fire appears to have started outside the building.

One of the tenants, Jacque Mitts, told WDAF-TV that she was working on her computer and noticed flickering lights, then looked outside and saw a pickup truck on fire. She said that by the time she alerted her husband, their apartment's blinds already were melting.