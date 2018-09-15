Officials React to St. Louis Crime Wave

ST. LOUIS - Mayor Francis Slay and Police Chief Joe Mokwa say changes are in store for the city's police force. The reputation of St. Louis is being battered by statistics showing a jump in violent crime. A national ranking calls St. Louis the most dangerous city in the U.S. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Chief Mokwa plans to announce a major overhaul of the department within weeks, including changing units and shaking up ranking positions. Slay said the city will hire and train 40 new officers by using $3 million in business fees passed by city voters this year.