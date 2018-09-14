Officials Release Sketch of Suspect

1 decade 1 year 11 months ago Tuesday, September 19 2006 Sep 19, 2006 Tuesday, September 19, 2006 6:57:25 AM CDT September 19, 2006 in News

Just seven days old, Abby was apparently pulled from her mother's arms Friday by a woman who first asked to use a phone at the family's remote home. The woman then attacked her with a knife. Investigators found a bloody knife in the woods near her home.

Police and federal agents are currently working more than 250 leads but say there is still no solid information about who may have taken Abby or where she is now. Investigators have released a sketch of a possible suspect. She's believed to be in her late 30's or early 40's, 5'8" and about 200 pounds.

"We are looking for a woman who may have been faking a pregnancy for nine months, a woman who may have been in contact with other pregnant females that may have been inquiring about their own pregnancies," explained Roland Corbington, FBI.

At Abby's house there is an empty crib and an empty space in the hearts of her family who desperately want her back.

If you have any information, call 888-265-8639 or email stlouis@ic.fbi.gov

Reported By: NBC's Jay Gray

More News

Grid
List

Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Missouri as he pushes for Republican Josh Hawley to unseat... More >>
8 minutes ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:48:47 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
COLUMBIA - Three more members of Missouri Task Force One have been activated to assist in Tropical Storm Florence response... More >>
28 minutes ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - After two weeks of rain, high school football players around mid-Missouri finally get to play under mostly clear... More >>
29 minutes ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A St. Joseph man faces two felony charges after a fatal boating accident during the Memorial... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 4:11:35 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
JEFFERSON CITY - House Bills 2 and 3 are now waiting for the governor's approval, to take affect in Missouri.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police say a man and woman went to the movies together hours before the man was... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 2:46:52 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System President Mun Choi outlined a plan Friday for $260 million in investments over... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 12:07:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Judge orders Amendment 1 removed from November ballot
Judge orders Amendment 1 removed from November ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ordered the Missouri Secretary of State's office Friday to remove Amendment 1 from... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:53:56 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:11:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students could apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Florence rolls ashore in Carolinas, tears buildings apart
Florence rolls ashore in Carolinas, tears buildings apart
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Florence lumbered ashore in North Carolina with howling 90 mph winds and terrifying storm surge... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed Friday to cooperate with the special counsel's Russia investigation as... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:36:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:58:45 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with kicking a cat like it was a ball on... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:25:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
COLUMBIA - Stephens College will see the first graduating class for its master's of physician assistant studies program. Administrators hope... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 7:09:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, but its crawling pace and overwhelming storm surges are setting... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 6:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate candidates to square off in first debate
Missouri Senate candidates to square off in first debate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri and her Republican challenger, Josh Hawley, will meet in... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 6:14:31 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Columbia man dies in Route B motorcycle crash
Columbia man dies in Route B motorcycle crash
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night on Route B south of East Brown... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 4:24:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 87°
7pm 83°
8pm 79°
9pm 76°