Officials Release Sketch of Suspect

Just seven days old, Abby was apparently pulled from her mother's arms Friday by a woman who first asked to use a phone at the family's remote home. The woman then attacked her with a knife. Investigators found a bloody knife in the woods near her home.

Police and federal agents are currently working more than 250 leads but say there is still no solid information about who may have taken Abby or where she is now. Investigators have released a sketch of a possible suspect. She's believed to be in her late 30's or early 40's, 5'8" and about 200 pounds.

"We are looking for a woman who may have been faking a pregnancy for nine months, a woman who may have been in contact with other pregnant females that may have been inquiring about their own pregnancies," explained Roland Corbington, FBI.

At Abby's house there is an empty crib and an empty space in the hearts of her family who desperately want her back.

If you have any information, call 888-265-8639 or email stlouis@ic.fbi.gov

Reported By: NBC's Jay Gray