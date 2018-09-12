Officials Remind Pedicurists to Stop Using Blade Tool

COLUMBIA - Slicing the budget isn't the only thing state agencies are focused on these days--they're reminding Missouri nail salons to cut out a popular pedicure treatment.



Credo Blades are used to scrape off calluses and dead skin on feet and are very popular at nail salons. But they have been illegal in Missouri for a year now. Officials say that they can cause infections in clients and they are reminding pedicurists to refuse them to clients, even if clients are asking for them.



Anyone can do this treatment at home if the person is using the razor on their own feet. You can buy a Credo Blade at supermarkets, but there is a warning on the back reminding people that they are sharp and "to change the blade" to help keep it sanitary.



