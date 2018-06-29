Officials Report Attendance Up at Missouri State Fair

By: The Associated Press

SEDALIA (AP) - Officials of the Missouri State Fair say this year's attendance rose more than 3 percent from last year.

A final report says admissions to the 11-day August fair totaled about 366,000, an increase of about 13,000 from 2012.

Fair Director Mark Wolfe says the attendance boost is helping the fair's finances. He says good weather, promotions and special celebrations contributed to growing attendance.

Next year's Missouri State Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 17.