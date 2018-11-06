Officials Report Declines in Mo. Unemployment Rate

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Newly released figures show Missouri's unemployment rate declined in September and October and now stands at 6.5 percent.

The state Department of Economic Development released employment figures Tuesday. The two months were combined in the same report because of the partial federal government shutdown in October.

Payrolls in September declined by 5,500 jobs, including a drop of 3,700 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector. Trade, transportation and utilities increased by 3,300 jobs.

Missouri added 6,600 jobs in October. That includes an increase of 3,200 jobs in professional and business services and of 1,400 in financial activities. Education and health services declined by 700.