Officials say student had gun on bus of middle school students

COLUMBIA - School officials confirmed Tuesday a student had a gun on a school bus with Smithton Middle School students on board.

The incident happened on Smithton bus 232 on Monday when a student told the driver another student had a gun. The driver stopped the bus immediately, took the gun away, and called law enforcement and district officials.

In a letter sent to parents, the district said officials believe the student had the gun with them in their backpack throughout the day.

A notification was sent to Smithton parents at 3:45 p.m. when the gun was discovered on the bus and a formal letter was sent at 4:30 p.m.

"Smithton and the school district take this incident seriously, it violates our school safety policies," the district's letter said. "In order for our school to remain a safe haven, we must all work together – parents, staff and community members – to provide the quality environment that our children deserve. Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our school environments safe for children."

Smithton said that by law the district cannot comment on the individual student's discipline or personal information.