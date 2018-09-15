Officials Say To Vote Yes

That's why officals believe voters should vote "yes" on Proposition 1 on Tuesday.

The county first levied the tax in 1994. Now its revenue makes up 76 percent of the public works budget.

That money allows workers like Craig Johnston to complete improvement projects like this one north of Columbia.

"One of the things it does too, is that it helps share the cost with those people who come in from outside the county, and shop or go to the football games, or participate in the Show-Me Games, things like that," said presiding Boone County Commissioner Ken Pearson.

The county says that without the sale tax, it wouldn't be able to finish projects like the one on Wilcox Road, just northwest of Columbia.

County officials say that money from the sales tax also goes to some of the smaller cities in the county.

Although the proposition has its share of support, others believe the money can come from elsewhere.

"I probably will not vote for the tax because it's just another unnecessary tax we have," said voter Elli Gentile.

If it passes, the tax would be in place for another 10 years.