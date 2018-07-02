Officials Schedule Route 63 and H Interchange Ribbon Cutting

BOONE COUNTY — State and local officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Friday to celebrate the opening of the new interchange at Routes 63 and H in Boone County.

A press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation stated the best way to access the event is to follow U.S. Route 63 and access the overpass via the Route H detour to the Columbia Regional Airport. Follow Route H, also known as Hardwick Lane, to the new interchange.

Parking will be available along the on-ramp and around the interchange. The release stated the ceremony will take place rain or shine on the new overpass over Route 63.