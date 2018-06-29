Officials searching for missing autistic boy near St. James

PHELPS COUNTY - The Phelps County Sheriff's Department was looking for an autistic boy Friday after he went missing with another boy Thursday.

The Phelps County Sheriff's Department said officers are looking for 13-year-old Johnathan Shay. Johnathan is 5 feet 2 inches, 100 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark blue shorts and black tennis shoes.

A second boy, 11-year-old Xavier Baylor, was found around 1:15 p.m. Friday near the Dry Fork Creek in St. James, Missouri.

The Phelps County Sheriff's Department is asking for people to pay special attention in St. James and areas south of St. James for Johnathan.

The Phelps County Sheriff's Department said the boys were last seen in the 10,000 block of County Road 3470 around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials said they believe the boys walked away from the residence.

The sheriff's department asks anyone with information to call Central Communications at (573) 308-1213.