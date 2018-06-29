Officials Searching for Missing Woman

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police and the Cole County Sheriff's Department are looking for a missing woman Friday morning.

Mabel Bradford Haygood was attending a Lincoln University Alumni event at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jefferson City. Haygood was seen wandering Thursday night and was picked up by authorities and taken to an area hospital. She returned to her hotel Thursday night. Between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday Haygood left the hotel and she has not been seen since.

Haygood is an African-American female in her late 80's, with a petite build and fair complection. She has salt and pepper hair, which was last tied in a bun on the top of her head. She also goes by the nickname of "Petey".

Haygood suffers from dementia and may be disoriented.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who has seen her recently is asked to contact Jefferson City Police.