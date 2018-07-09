Officials Seek Death Penalty

JEFFERSON CITY - Nearly one year after police arrested David Hosier for first degree murder, Cole County officials announced in a status hearing August 4 that they would be seeking the death penalty in a case against a Jefferson City man.

In September of 2009, David Hosier was arrested on suspicion of murdering his two neighbors, Angela and Rodney Gilbin, in their Jefferson City apartment.



Investigators believe Hosier and Angela Gilbin had a romantic relationship during a period of separation from her husband Rodney. The relationship had ended by the time of the murder.



Hosier faces numerous charges including two counts of first degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first degree burglary, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Hosier plead not guilty to all charges.