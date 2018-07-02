Officials Seek New State House Election in SE Mo.

KENNETT, Mo. - Officials in southeastern Missouri are seeking a new election for a state House seat because some voters apparently received the wrong ballots.

Unofficial results from the November 6th election showed Republican incumbent Kent Hampton defeating Democrat Tom Todd by 116 votes in the 150th House District.

But Dunklin County officials now say it appears that some voters who live in the neighboring 152nd District were given ballots for the 150th District, and vice versa. The apparent mix-ups are being blamed on political redistricting following the 2010 census.

The county prosecutor on Wednesday filed a petition in circuit court seeking a new election. The petition says there were enough questionable votes to throw the results of the election in doubt.