Officials still searching for suspect in Cooper County manhunt

COOPER COUNTY - Cooper County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are still looking for a suspect in a two-person manhunt.

After a trooper pulled a stolen vehicle over on I-70 Friday afternoon, two people ran away, according to a news release from the Cooper County Sheriff's Department. The female suspect, identified as 21-year-old Iberia resident Angel Fagre, was arrested shortly after.

The male suspect "was the focus of an intensive search during [Friday] afternoon, evening and on into Saturday," according to the release. Officials were looking in a specific area in the east end of highway 98 and most of the area around highway 179 to the Wooldridge area.

Officials are unable to locate the male, but in their investigation the news release said they have reason to believe he got a ride out of the area.

MSHP is continuing the investigation on the male suspect.