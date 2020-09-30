Officials to police: Girl restrained to protect students

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Two white southeast Missouri school officials who are being sued by a black teenager say in newly released police report that they physically restrained the girl because she was trying to fight another student.

The Southeast Missourian reports that officials for Cape Girardeau schools acknowledge taking the then 14-year-old student to the ground more than once in December 2014 and placing a knee on her back. They say in the police report that they were trying to prevent someone from getting hurt.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Ta'Brea Harris says she was treated at a hospital for neck and back injuries afterward.

The school district's attorney said Wednesday that she couldn't comment on pending litigation. Harris' attorneys didn't immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.