Officials urge caution ahead of New Year's Eve

COLUMBIA - New Year's Eve can be a great time to celebrate with family and friends. In the midst of all the fun, officials urge drivers to be prepared with a safe ride home.

In Missouri, it is illegal to drive if one's Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) surpasses 0.08%. This status is considered "impaired" by law, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC reports about one in three traffic deaths in the United States involves an intoxicated driver.

The Jefferson City Police Department wants people to be safe during the holiday and drink responsibly. It also encourages civilians to keep an eye out for any possibly drunk drivers.

The department recommends civilians call its non-emergency number so an officer can investigate whether someone is too impaired to drive.

"The easiest thing is not to put yourself in a position where you are legally drunk and then you make the choice to get behind the wheel of a vehicle," Lt. David Williams said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends groups always have a non-drinking designated driver.

It said, if one sees a drunk driver on the road, contacting law enforcement quickly could save someone’s life.

“Have a safe evening, day, the next day, and make wise choices so you can be here to celebrate January 1st not just December 31st,” Williams said.