Officials urge caution when Missouri virus order lifts

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is lauding the upcoming end to statewide social distancing orders as coronavirus cases continue to grow.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said the virus isn’t gone. But he says government needs to get out of the way and let people regulate themselves.

Health department Director Randall Williams says people should continue social distancing when the requirement expires Monday.

Data from the health department show that there have been 15,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 477 since Tuesday.

Twenty more deaths were reported since then, bringing the statewide death toll to 860 deaths.