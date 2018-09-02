Officials: Woman Approaches Kids with Chain Saw

WINFIELD (AP) - A Missouri woman is accused of trying to scare children by approaching them with a chain saw while wearing a ski mask.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says Lynn Marie Herzog of Winfield, Mo., is charged with felony harassment in the Sunday incident.

Patricia Manker called the police after she saw Herzog yelling at her son and his friend and walking toward them with the mask and chain saw.

According to a probable cause statement, Manker and another neighbor say the 50-year-old woman has also been seen photographing and videotaping neighborhood kids.

Herzog is jailed on $10,000 bond. She doesn't have an attorney.

Sheriff's department spokesman Andy Binder said the chain saw was not running during the alleged incident. Manker told police she didn't believe the children were in danger.