Officials won't confirm if pond draining is linked to missing man

4 years 5 months 6 days ago Thursday, July 31 2014 Jul 31, 2014 Thursday, July 31, 2014 8:51:00 PM CDT July 31, 2014 in News
By: Jessica Mensch, KOMU 8 Reporter
BOONE COUNTY - Officials drained a pond Thursday, near where a missing Harrisburg man used to live.

The pond is located by Route J and Route EE between Harrisburg and Columbia. This is where the Boone County Sheriff's Department investigated the disappearance of 34-year-old Charles Bell in 2011.

However, the department has not confirmed whether its decision to drain the pond has anything to do with looking for Bell.

The case resurfaced late Wednesday night when Jennifer Freeman and Patrick Curl were arrested on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

Freeman admitted she helped clean up the crime scene and dispose of Bell's body.

"We believe that Freeman and Curl were present at Mr. Bell's house on route E when he was murdered and that they participated in cleaning up the crime scene and disposing of Mr. Bell's body," Detective Tom O'Sullivan said.

Freeman and Curl were being held at the Boone County Jail Thursday.

 

