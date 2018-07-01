Officials Work to Get Black Bear Out of Tree in SW Mo.

SEYMOUR (AP) - Conservation officials are working to coax a black bear out of a tree in a southwest Missouri town. The bear has been hanging out in the tree since early Tuesday in Seymour in Webster County.

Jerry Austin of the Missouri Department of Conservation says the bear likely smelled food overnight and then panicked when the sun came up.

Austin told The Springfield News-Leader a school bus driver spotted the bear crossing the road just before 7 a.m. and called authorities. Shortly after that, it climbed a large oak tree and has remained there.

Austin is working with law enforcement and city staff to keep people away from the bear. They hope to clear a path the bear can use to escape.