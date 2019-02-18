Oft-Injured S Sanders Among Inactives for Chargers

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Strong safety Bob Sanders, tight end Antonio Gates and rookie defensive end Corey Liuget are inactive for the San Diego Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sanders (knee) came into this season having missed the equivalent of four full seasons due to injuries. Gates is still bothered by his right foot and Liuget has an ankle injury.

Also inactive are newly re-signed safety Paul Oliver, rookies Jordan Todman and Darryl Gamble and defensive end Luis Castillo.

Wide receiver Malcom Floyd (groin) was active.

Inactives for the Chiefs are quarterback Ricky Stanzi, safety Reshard Langford, tackle Steve Maneri, wide receivers Jerheme Urban and Jonathan Baldwin and defensive linemen Brandon Bair and Jerrell Powe.