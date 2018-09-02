Ohio Bridge Sensor

The small magnetic device is currently used to monitor excessive temperature levels in steel mills and processing plants. But it could also be used to help monitor strain on bridges.

"What this does, it goes on metal objects and as they move a little bit because of either a change in weight and load, then it will tell you that change. So on a bridge, as a car would go over a bridge, it would monitor the very small movement of the bridge because of the car going over the bridge," Wayne Denny Jr. of Global Motion Sensor Systems explained.

The makers say the sensor would not only monitor movement but also record the data in real-time.