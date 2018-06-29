Ohio man accused of kidnapping, raping Missouri girl

MINERVA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is facing charges of assault, rape and kidnapping after authorities say he kept a 14-year-old Missouri girl in his home against her will for about a week.

The Repository in Canton reports that police believe 41-year-old Eric Shotwell, of Minerva, met the teenager online and picked her up from her home in West Plains, Missouri, on March 11.

Authorities found the girl Thursday at Shotwell's home after she made a brief call to her mother, who then contacted police. She was taken to Akron Children's Hospital for treatment, and police arrested Shotwell.

Shotwell was being held at the Stark County jail in Canton. Court records Friday didn't list an attorney for him. He is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday. He may face additional charges in Missouri.