Oil Pipeline Given OK

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The U.S. State Department has given a preliminary nod to a two billion dollar pipeline that would transport crude oil from Canada through seven states, including Kansas and Missouri. The Keystone pipeline is planned to stretch more than 1,800 miles. The state department says the proposed pipeline would result in limited adverse environmental impacts during its construction and operation, and is environmentally acceptable. The proposed pipeline would carry crude oil across Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and through North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, on the way to Patoka, Illinois. The Canadian company that proposed the pipeline hopes to start construction next spring, and finish in 2009.