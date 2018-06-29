Oil Slicks Help Investigators Locate Plane Carrying 239

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) -Vietnamese air force planes have spotted two large oil slicks that authorities suspect are from a Malaysian jetliner that went missing early Saturday.

A Vietnamese government statement says the slicks were spotted off the southern tip of Vietnam. The slicks were each between 10 kilometers (6 miles) and 15 kilometers (9 miles) long.

The statement said the slicks were consistent with the kinds that would be left by fuel from a crashed jetliner.

Malaysia Airlines said Saturday it lost communication with a plane carrying 239 people on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and search and rescue teams were trying to locate the aircraft.

According to China's Xinhua News Agency, the plane lost communication over Vietnam with the control department in the Ho Chi Minh area at 1:20 a.m. Saturday and that radar contact also was lost.

The flight is operated on the Boeing 777-200 aircraft. It departed Kuala Lumpur at 12:41 a.m. Saturday and was expected to land in Beijing at 6:30 a.m. the same day.

The plane was carrying 227 passengers, including two infants, and 12 crew members.