Oilers defeat Blues in Shootout

ST. LOUIS- Despite being on ice, Wednesday's hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers heated up as it went into a shootout. Edmonton defeated St. Louis with a final score of 3-2.

The Blues got a 2-0 lead early in this match-up as goals were scored by Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn. Both of these goals came from almost the same spot on the ice, right in front of the net. St. Louis' defense and goalie Jake Allen kept Edmonton from connecting any goals in the first period.

The Oilers were resilient and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was able to put the puck in the net early in the second period to narrow The Blues' lead.

For the majority of the third period, St. Louis' chances of coming out of this game with a win were very high. With just 56 seconds left in the game, Edmonton's Oscar Klefbom tied the game to send it into overtime.

In the five-minute overtime period, St. Louis took just two shots on goal while Edmonton took five. Both teams were not able to connect any of these shots, causing the game to go into a shootout.

The Blues' had the first shot in the shootout period, where Tyler Bozak scored to put St. Louis up 1-0. The Oilers answered as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied the shootout score at 1. Next, Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko's attempt was saved by Edmonton's goalie Cam Talbot. With this momentum, the Oilers' Connor McDavidwas able to put one in the goal. The next attempt by St. Louis' Brayden Schenn was saved by Talbot, ending the shootout period with a score of 2-1, The Oilers won 3-2.

The St. Louis Blues will be back on the ice in Winnipeg on Friday as they take on the Jets.