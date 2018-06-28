Okla. Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Abductions

NEOSHO (AP) - A southwest Missouri judge has sentenced a 33-year-old Oklahoma man to 15 years in prison for abducting two women.

The Joplin Globe reports that Circuit Judge John LePage sentenced Johnny Davis Jr. of rural Nowata, Okla., on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for violently abducting the two women south of Joplin and taking them to Oklahoma for the purpose of sexually assaulting them.

A jury found Davis guilty earlier of kidnapping and first-degree assault.

Davis was on parole from a prior rape conviction in Oklahoma when he attacked the two women in December 2011.