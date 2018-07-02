Oklahoma Loses Key Defensive Cog

6 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 09 2011 Aug 9, 2011 Tuesday, August 09, 2011 3:43:00 PM CDT August 09, 2011 in Football
loading

NORMAN, Okla. - The Oklahoma Sooners start the year as the favorite to win the Big 12 Title, but those hopes suffered a big blow Tuesday. 

Starting Senior linebacker Travis Lewis broke a bone in his foot, and will likely miss eight weeks, meaning he will not play against Florida State or Missouri in September. Lewis led OU in tackles last year, and is the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. 

Highly touted sophomore Corey Nelson will take over Lewis' outside linebacker spot on the weak side. 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 87°
3pm 88°
4pm 88°
5pm 87°