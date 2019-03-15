Oklahoma man shot by police mistaken for Missouri escapee

10 hours 9 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 1:35:00 PM CDT March 15, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press and Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

SALLISAW, Oklahoma (AP) — Authorities said a knife-wielding Oklahoma man who was fatally shot by police had been reported as a possible escapee from the jail in Pettis County, Missouri.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it's investigating after 27-year-old Shawn Taylor Watie of Stilwell was shot by two officers Thursday when he "came after" them with a knife and died later at a hospital.

OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said the officers were investigating reports of a suspicious man walking on Highway 59 who matched the description of 30-year-old Travis Lee Davis, who escaped from his cell over the weekend.

Davis was in jail for kidnapping and domestic assault, among other charges.

Police in Heavener, Oklahoma, arrested Davis on Wednesday after a woman told officers she had been kidnapped by Davis and forced to drive at gunpoint.

Davis apparently fell asleep at a travel plaza and the woman got away to call for help, according to police.

Officers said they arrested Davis, but he got broke through the cage separating the back and front of the patrol car. He then drove off in the car, police said.

Officers said he brought in search dogs to help find him but thought he might have jumped onto a passing freight train.

Watie's brother-in-law, Jerod Neal, told KFSM-TV that Watie was walking to work when he was shot and he doesn't believe the police account.

Neal said Watie was not combative, would run away from fights and that he would never chase officers pointing guns at him.

More News

Grid
List

A 2020 bridge repair could cause major traffic jams if bond proposal fails
A 2020 bridge repair could cause major traffic jams if bond proposal fails
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri leaders who are part of the I-70 task force are looking to stop a six to eight... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 10:19:00 PM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

Citizen Jane Film Festival announces closure
Citizen Jane Film Festival announces closure
COLUMBIA- Organizers of the Citizen Jane Film Festival announced Friday the festival would not continue. Sponsored by Stephens College,... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 9:28:00 PM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

Moniteau County man arrested after police chase
Moniteau County man arrested after police chase
MONITEAU COUNTY - A California, Missouri man was arrested Wednesday night after leading Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 9:01:00 PM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

Flooding expected to hit mid-Missouri this weekend
Flooding expected to hit mid-Missouri this weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River entered flood stage at the Jefferson City measuring gauge Friday afternoon, because of recent... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 7:56:00 PM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

Charges filed in Miller County homicide
Charges filed in Miller County homicide
MILLER COUNTY - Law enforcement has made a second arrest in connection with the apparent murder of a California man.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 6:03:00 PM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

MU School of Medicine dean announces resignation
MU School of Medicine dean announces resignation
COLUMBIA - Patrice "Patrick" Delafontaine has resigned from his position as dean of the MU School of Medicine. University... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 3:23:00 PM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

Plane flips over at Moberly airport, wind may have been a factor
Plane flips over at Moberly airport, wind may have been a factor
COLUMBIA - A plane flipped over at Omar Bradley Airport in Moberly, airport officials confirmed Friday, and the pilot said... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 2:26:00 PM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

Bill would require some Missourians to own an AR-15
Bill would require some Missourians to own an AR-15
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawmaker wants most residents between the ages of 18 and 35 to own an AR-15 type... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 2:04:00 PM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

Oklahoma man shot by police mistaken for Missouri escapee
Oklahoma man shot by police mistaken for Missouri escapee
SALLISAW, Oklahoma (AP) — Authorities said a knife-wielding Oklahoma man who was fatally shot by police had been reported as... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 1:35:00 PM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

VIDEO: Jefferson City bar fight leaves state senator's chief of staff facing charges
VIDEO: Jefferson City bar fight leaves state senator's chief of staff facing charges
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a Missouri state senator's chief of staff after police said his handgun fell to the... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 11:12:00 AM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

Youth Climate Strike marches through Columbia
Youth Climate Strike marches through Columbia
COLUMBIA - Chanting crowds and groups of marching students took to MU's campus on Friday to call action to climate... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 9:56:00 AM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

Truman VA hospital honors women veterans
Truman VA hospital honors women veterans
COLUMBIA - As Women's History Month continues, the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital is doing its part to honor the... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 6:28:00 AM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; One man charged
Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; One man charged
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers killed 49 people on... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 Friday, March 15, 2019 4:24:00 AM CDT March 15, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson announces acting director for Department of Revenue
Gov. Parson announces acting director for Department of Revenue
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced Ken Zellers as the acting director of the Department of Revenue on Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 Thursday, March 14, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT March 14, 2019 in News

Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine drug bust
Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine drug bust
MOBERLY - Two people were arrested early Thursday morning in Moberly after police officers found 10 grams of methamphetamine during... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:08:00 PM CDT March 14, 2019 in News

JCPS faces third employment discrimination lawsuit this year
JCPS faces third employment discrimination lawsuit this year
JEFFERSON CITY - Former Lewis and Clark Middle School principal Sherri Thomas is suing Jefferson City Public Schools, accusing the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 Thursday, March 14, 2019 6:24:00 PM CDT March 14, 2019 in News

New child care center meets growing need in Ashland
New child care center meets growing need in Ashland
ASHLAND - The town of Ashland is growing and child care centers aren't able to keep up with demand. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 Thursday, March 14, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT March 14, 2019 in News

Holts Summit fire victims targeted by burglars
Holts Summit fire victims targeted by burglars
HOLTS SUMMIT - A couple is looking for answers after finding their car ransacked outside of their burned apartment building.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 Thursday, March 14, 2019 3:37:00 PM CDT March 14, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
12am 35°
1am 34°
2am 33°
3am 32°