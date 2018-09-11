Oklahoma Prison Escapee Recaptured in Missouri

JOPLIN (AP) - Authorities in Missouri say an escapee from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester has been recaptured near Joplin.

Newton County Sheriff Ken Copeland says 27-year-old Alvin Boyer was found hiding in the attic of a home Monday afternoon on the south side of Joplin.

Other details were not immediately available.

Boyer was serving a nearly eight year prison sentence for drug and weapons convictions when he escaped the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center on Oct. 26.