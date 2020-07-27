Oklahoma to face Missouri State week early Aug. 29

By: The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has moved its football opener against Missouri State up a week to Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Sooners said the NCAA approved a waiver request from both schools to change the date to allow more schedule flexibility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma is set to face Tennessee in another home game Sept. 12, then travel to Army for a Sept. 26 contest.