Okwuegbunam Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Columbia – After tying the school record for Most Touchdowns by a Tight End with three, Albert Okwuegbunam (pronounced Oh-coo-way-boo-nahm) was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

Okwuegbunam, a redshirt freshman from Springfield, Illinois, put up 57 yards on four receptions (second-best on the day). The 57 yards and three touchdowns against Idaho were the most of the young Tiger’s career. The second-string tight end played a crucial role in the 68-21 victory over the Vandals on Saturday and improved the Mizzou’s record to a seldom 2-5.

The three touchdowns all came in the first quarter of Saturday’s game and those catches tied Mizzou greats Chase Coffman and Swayne Blakely for the Mizzou single-game record.

Okwuegbunam has seen more snaps each week as the future for the Tigers’ tight end core looks to replace senior Jason Reese next season.

With his 6 foot 5 inch height and weighing in at 260 pounds, Okwuegbunam can contribute well both in the passing and run game as a blocker. He was a three-star recruit at Sacred Heart Griffin and his improvement shows after a redshirt in 2016 as he has now put on 43 pounds to fill into his new role in Division-1 football.

Okwuegbunam will look to build on that performance as the Tigers head into their last non-conference game against the UConn Huskies on Saturday, Oct 28 at 5:30 PM on the CBS Sports Network.