Old Clinic Reopens with New Name

At the old clinic, there were no fees and it was open only one day each week. Now, there is a $10 co-pay and other changes are ahead. The clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, but by January 2007, it hopes to be full time.

The Missouri Primary Care Association and Department of Health and Senior Services are funding the new clinic.

"We're serving a very needy population, the number of people without medical insurance in our country, as you know, is going up dramatically, and these people need our help," said Dr. Susan Burkhart. "By knowing them more intimately, I think I'm able to serve them better."

The clinic encouraged patients to make appointments, although it does accept walk-ins.