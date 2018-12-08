Older couple scammed out of $2,400 for freezer full of meat

BOONE COUNTY - A Missouri woman filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s office Wednesday afternoon after finding out her neighbors, an older couple, were scammed out of $2,400.

The woman reached out to KOMU 8 via email and said she would like to be kept anonymous. She said her neighbors, one of which has Alzheimer's were scammed by Ranchers Pride — a South Dakota-based door-to-door meat sales company that is permanently closed, according to the listing on Google.

She said a man who told her via Facebook he is an employee at Ranchers Pride sold the couple a freezer full of meat on Oct. 19. The man had originally said it would cost $240. The elderly woman with Alzheimer's was alone at her rural home in Boone County.

The woman who told KOMU about the scam said she has Power of Attorney for the older couple. She said the check looks like it was filled out before the victim signed it. The woman said the bank does not have an ID on the man that sold the meat, so there’s nothing the bank can do to get the couple’s money back.

The couple did not file a police report, according to the woman.

"This is totally a criminal situation, they absolutely should contact the attorney general, they should contact an attorney, they should contact the police,” said Sean Spence, of the Better Business Bureau.

Ranchers Pride was located in Bridgeton, Missouri, before it closed. The phone number associated with the business is no longer in use or is disconnected.

“And really any time somebody approaches you whether it's at your door or online or any other way, if they've approached you rather than you going out and finding them, you should look at them extra closely to make sure they are for real,” Spence said.

Spence said he sees this type of scam all the time in Columbia.

"You need to look into what they're selling. You need to look into their company. You need to check their references. You don't need to make a purchase, especially a large purchase, right away,” he said.

Spence also said people should never use cash or a check to pay for door-to-door sales. He said using a credit card makes it easier for people to get their money back if scammed.

KOMU 8 also reached out to the Attorney General’s office but was unable to get an interview.

The Attorney General’s office has a Consumer Complaint Hotline Number (1-800-392-8222) that people can call to report a complaint, or complaints can also be filed online.