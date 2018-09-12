Oldest Building in Columbia Could Be Razed

COLUMBIA - The oldest building in Columbia could soon be torn down and replaced by high-rise student apartments.

The Columbia Missourian reports a St. Louis developer is under contract to buy the Niedermeyer house in downtown at Tenth and Cherry streets in March. The developer has also filed a city permit request to raze the 175-year-old building.

Columbia's Historic Preservation Commission will review the permit application and recommend action to city officials.

On Monday, City Council member Barbara Hoppe proposed a six-month waiting period for downtown demolition requests as part of a broader commercial zoning review, the Columbia Daily Tribune reports.

A city official says Collegiate Housing Partners is considering a building as tall as 15 stories. That would be six stories higher than the downtown's current tallest building.