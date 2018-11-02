Ole Miss avoids sweep against No. 21 Mizzou baseball

COLUMBIA, Mo. - No. 21 Mizzou baseball (28-20, 14-10 SEC) was unable to complete its comeback against Ole Miss Sunday afternoon at Taylor Stadium. With the win, the Rebels prevented the Mizzou sweep. Sikes Orvis had two homeruns.

Orvis' homers came in back-to-back at bats in the second and fourth innings to put Ole Miss up 2-0. Shane Benes hit a solo homer of his own in the bottom of the fourth to cut the Ole Miss lead to 2-1. It was Benes' first career homer. Peter Fairbanks was removed after four innings in favor of Andrew Schwaab, who pitched three of his own while striking out a career-high six batters.

Jake Ivory and Jake Ring were left stranded on base in the bottom of the seventh after an interference call gave Ole Miss a 5-3 double play. A J.B. Woodman RBI sacrifice bunt gave the Rebels back their two-run lead at the top of the eighth.

Josh Lester and Trey Harris hit back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the eighth for the Tigers. Brett Bond hit a two-RBI single to right field for his fourth consecutive game with an RBI which brought the Tigers to within one, 4-3. Both teams went 1-2-3 in the ninth inning en route to an Ole Miss victory.

The Tigers next play against SEMO Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. at home.