Oliver Wins HAAC Champions of Character Award

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist junior golfer Nathaniel Oliver has been selected as the male winner of the 2012 Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner's Champions of Character Award.

Each student-athlete was nominated by a member of their institution's administration and will receive a $1,000 scholarship provided by the family of HAAC commissioner Larry Lady for representing the five core character values of the NAIA Champions of Character program, which are Respect, Integrity, Responsibility, Sportsmanship and Servant Leadership.

"I am very proud to work in a conference that not only talks about Champions of Character, but lives its core values on a daily basis," said Theresa Yetmar, Baker University athletic director and chair of the HAAC Board of Governors. "We have some amazing student-athletes on our respective campuses."

Oliver, who hails from Republic, Mo., currently serves on the Central Methodist Champions of Character Council and was an English tutor in the Center for Learning and Teaching. Oliver also coordinates and organizes weekly bible study sessions on top of his responsibilities in the tutoring program. As a captain on the men's golf team, Oliver was instrumental in helping the young program host several tournaments this season and was directly involved in the planning of those events while displaying excellent sportsmanship on the course. He also volunteered at a golf tournament benefit for Endless Options, a local not-for-profit organization that serves the less fortunate in Cooper and Howard counties. The event was to support and raise money for rebuilding a warehouse that was destroyed earlier this year.

A communications major with a minor in English, Oliver helped the Eagles to a 4th-place finish at the 2012 HAAC Men's Golf Championships earlier this month. He was a 2010 all-HAAC selection and has been named to the Dean's List in four semesters. His career-low round is 71, which he recorded in both his freshman and junior campaigns.