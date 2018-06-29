Olympians to Swim at Mizzou Aquatic Center

COLORADO SPRINGS -- Olympians Jason Lezak, Matt Grevers and Amanda Weir headline the list of swimmers competing at the 2012 Missouri Grand Prix, February 10-12 in Columbia, Missouri. The Missouri Grand Prix is the third stop of the 2011-2012 Grand Prix Series and will take place at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.



Additional National Team members that will compete in Missouri include Mark Gangloff, Eric Shanteau, Chloe Sutton, and former Mizzou swimmer Jack Brown. Notable International Olympians are also set to compete in the Missouri Grand Prix include Olympic gold medalists Laure Manaudou of France and Cesar Cielo of Brazil,and Olympic silver medalist Fred Bousquet of France.



Preliminaries in Columbia will start at 9 A.M. CT Friday through Sunday, with finals beginning at 5:30 P.M. CT. The meet is the third stop of the 2011-2012 USA Swimming Grand Prix Series. The Series will conclude June 2 in Santa Clara, Calif. Gold medalists in each Olympic-distance event receive five points, silver medalists three points, and bronze medalists, one point.