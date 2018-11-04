Olympic Shooting Clinic Comes To Columbia

COLUMBIA - United States shooting team gives pointers Missouri school children.

The United States shooting team traveled all the way from Colorado Springs to give pointers to Missouri junior high, high school, and college students on Saturday.



The team showed more than 100 participants how to shoot trap and skeet.



The MU shooting team also showed up to get some advice from the Olympians.

The club hopes to make this an annual event in Missouri, and to extend the program to 12 other states.





