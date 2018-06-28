On Decision Day, Akin Committed to Missouri Senate Bid

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - It's decision day for Missouri Congressman Todd Akin.

The embattled Republican says he will not seek a court order to drop out of Missouri's Senate race by the Tuesday deadline to do so. Instead, Akin is planning to rev up his campaign with a new statewide bus tour departing from St. Louis.

Akin has repeatedly apologized and reaffirmed his commitment to the Senate race since top Republicans called on him to quit because of remarks he made last month about pregnancy and rape. Yet some people have doubted his resolve.

Akin hopes he can regain support and donations from Republicans and conservatives who have been waiting until Tuesday's deadline to see if he really would press ahead with his challenge of Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.