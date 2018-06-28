On Track To Relax

"They were going through my hometown of Greene, Iowa one Sunday afternoon, and I told my wife I've got to have me one of those," said Hunk Anderson, an 84-year-old former politician. "And I've been stuck ever since."

Hunk, who owns a railcar from the 1940's, joined the North American Railcar Association. Cars, like Hunk's from the World War II era, were once used to inspect and maintain the tracks. Now, they welcome anyone looking to slow down and change gears.

"You meet all of these neat people and you have fun," Hunk said.

He now travels the country, taking it slow.

"I got this up to 55 once in South Dakota on a ripping rail, but we never go that fast. We go about 25 to 30," Hunk said.

And how did he get the name Hunk?

"It's my nickname. A coach gave it to me in high school. Of course, that's been three our four years ago," he joked.

Hunk has taken his car across the country and back, rolling along the race at a patient pace. To him, the finish line is all around him.

"The scenery we see nobody sees in a car. We see everything from the rear end, and man, just some beautiful scenery," Hunk said.

At the halfway mark, operators turn their cars on the rails and get ready to head back the same way, but with new direction.

For him, it's not about speed, but the momentum gained from taking it slow.