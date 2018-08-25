Once-missing Mexico woman leaves her addiction behind

3 months 1 week 5 days ago Sunday, May 13 2018 May 13, 2018 Sunday, May 13, 2018 10:24:00 PM CDT May 13, 2018 in News
By: Rob Veno, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - In 2012, Kimberly Finton was making headlines for reasons she says she regrets.

She went missing while trying to get a fix for her drug addiction. Her disappearance was covered by KOMU 8 News.

"Dope dealers had taken my car, and it was just the throes of addiction I was in," Finton said.

Finton's problem began well before that happened.

"Since I've been 12 years old I've been in drug and alcohol addiction," she said.

Finton said her addiction led her to do unspeakable things.

"I started out 11, 12 years old with men doing sexual things to you," she said.

As Finton got older, her substance abuse grew. Eventually it led her into life-threatening situations.

"Overdoses after overdoses. I had one overdose where I was in a coma for five days and they thought I wasn't going to wake up," she said.

Sandra McDermott, Finton's mother, said watching her daughter struggle with addiction was almost unbearable at times.

"You just go days on days not knowing where your child is, if she's dead or alive." McDermott said.

Finton said she wanted help, but believed there was no hope left for her. Then Richard Finton, her ex-father-in-law, gave her a phone call and recommended she try going to Healing House and New Beginnings in Jefferson City.

The Healing House is the first women's recovery shelter in Jefferson City started by Gieck, who is also in recovery from a substance abuse problem.

Finton said, "When I went into the Healing House, there were certain things that I had to do that I wasn't ready to do. And I didn't want to listen to anybody."

The center's executive director, Heather Gieck said Finton was ambivalent.
"She was probably one foot in and three feet out," Gieck said.
While Finton struggled at first to fit into the Healing House and it's process, eventually the family she gained there helped push her through.
"It has done wonders for me," Finton said.
She has now completed the Healing House program, meaning she has made it to one full year of sobriety in the house. The occasion brought tears to more than just her own eyes. 
Richard Finton said, "To see her now, recovered, praising God, helping and serving, it's a modern-day miracle."
McDermott is also thankful.
"I have witnessed her ups and downs since she was 13, and to see where she is today means the world to me," she said.
Finton's story of recovery does not end here, as she has signed on to be the Healing House's house manager. She said it's the perfect way for her to give back to a community that has given so much to her.
"Today, I can actually say I have a love for myself I never had before," Finton said.

