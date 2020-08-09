One 15-year-old dead, another airlifted after UTV crashed into truck head-on

OSAGE COUNTY - One 15-year-old died and another was airlifted to University Hospital after they hit a truck head-on while driving a UTV Friday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two 15-year-olds were riding in a UTV on County Road 413 west of Highway A in Osage County.

The 15-year-olds crossed the center of the road and struck the truck head-on, causing their UTV to overturn.

The truck was driven by a 17-year-old, who had no injuries reported.

The 15-year old driver was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. The 15-year-old passenger died at the scene.

The incident occurred at 1:35 p.m. Friday.

This is MSHP Troop F's second fatality for the month of August and 48th for the year.