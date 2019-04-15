One airlifted to the hospital after crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY - A woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Sedalia.
A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Mericia Wilbanks was travelling southbound at Highway U and McCormick Road when she ran off the road and struck a tree.
Wilbanks was airlifted to Research Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries.
The crash was reported around 7 a.m. Sunday.
