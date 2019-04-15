One airlifted to the hospital after crash in Pettis County

Sunday, April 14 2019
By: Jack Lee, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

PETTIS COUNTY - A woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Sedalia. 

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Mericia Wilbanks was travelling southbound at Highway U and McCormick Road when she ran off the road and struck a tree. 

Wilbanks was airlifted to Research Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. Sunday. 

