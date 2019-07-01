One arrested after fatal Lake of the Ozarks boat crash

MILLER COUNTY - One man is dead and another is in custody after a boat crash in Lake of the Ozarks this weekend.

Jason Russell, 39, of Eugene, was found by Missouri State Highway Patrol divers at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to the MSHP crash report, a 1990 Formula boat driven by Bradley Siebeneck of Holts Summit, and a 2002 Formula boat driven by Kelly Wise, of Atlantic, Iowa, collided near the four mile marker of the Osage arm around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Wise, 59, was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated.

Both drivers and two other passengers were taken to Lake Regional Hospital with injuries.

One occupant was transported by air ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

There was a temporary no wake and no idle speed restriction from the 3 mile marker to the 4 mile marker of the main channel Sunday as divers searched the area.

Both boats received extensive damage, according to the crash report.